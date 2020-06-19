To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukroboronprom delivers modernised Spectator-M1 to AFU

19th June 2020 - 11:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Ukroboronprom subsidiary OJSC Meridian confirmed on 18 June that it has completed its first delivery of a modernised Spectator-M1 UAS to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The Spectator-M1 is a joint development between the company and scientists from the National Technical University of Ukraine (KPI).

The platform has been designed for border security, SAR and monitoring of forest and littoral areas. It can remain airborne for over 2h and can patrol an area with a radius of up to 30km. No specialised runway or aerodrome equipment is required and the platform can be launched within 10 minutes.

AFU conducted initial testing of the Spectator-M1 in June 2019 and selected it for operational use. It has also been used by the Border Guard Service of Ukraine since 2015.

