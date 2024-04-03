Ukraine takes delivery of new indigenous C-UAS systems
Ukrainian forces have taken delivery of five more examples of a new C-UAS systems described by the funder as a “new generation cyber weapon” which has already seen service on the frontline against Russian systems.
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who has said he planned to run for president again following the conclusion of hostilities, has invested UAH150 million (US$3.8 million) in the development of the Ai-Petri SV electronic warfare system.
Releasing information through the Telegram social media site, Poroshenko said: “The system was developed in less than five months and [we] are already working on scaling up [production] to meet
