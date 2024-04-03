To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ukraine takes delivery of new indigenous C-UAS systems

3rd April 2024 - 15:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko at the handing over of new C-UAS systems to Ukrainian forces. (Photo: Petro Poroshenko via Telegram)

Funded by the country’s former president, the new C-UAS systems will be sent to the frontline where they have already been tested against Russian invading forces.

Ukrainian forces have taken delivery of five more examples of a new C-UAS systems described by the funder as a “new generation cyber weapon” which has already seen service on the frontline against Russian systems.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who has said he planned to run for president again following the conclusion of hostilities, has invested UAH150 million (US$3.8 million) in the development of the Ai-Petri SV electronic warfare system.

Releasing information through the Telegram social media site, Poroshenko said: “The system was developed in less than five months and [we] are already working on scaling up [production] to meet

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us