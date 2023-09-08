Ukraine approves artifiicial intelligence-enabled Saker drone for use in combat

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the Saker Scout drone complex with AI-enabled target detection and engagement for use in combat, according to a 4 September post on the ministry's official Telegram account.

The complex consists of a flagship reconnaissance UAV that is supported by first-person-view kamikaze drones that are adjusted according to co-ordinates received from the reconnaissance drone, the post said.

The system includes Saker software, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to conduct target detection – even in the presence of camouflage – and automatically transmit the target co-ordinates to the command post.

It can be integrated