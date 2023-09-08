To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukraine approves artifiicial intelligence-enabled Saker drone for use in combat

8th September 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Sam Cranny-Evans in London

Ukraine's Saker drone complex has been approved for AI-enabled combat use. (Photo: Saker UAV)

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has greenlit the Saker Scout drone complex, featuring advanced AI-driven target detection and engagement capabilities, for combat deployment.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the Saker Scout drone complex with AI-enabled target detection and engagement for use in combat, according to a 4 September post on the ministry's official Telegram account.

The complex consists of a flagship reconnaissance UAV that is supported by first-person-view kamikaze drones that are adjusted according to co-ordinates received from the reconnaissance drone, the post said.

The system includes Saker software, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to conduct target detection – even in the presence of camouflage – and automatically transmit the target co-ordinates to the command post. 

It can be integrated

Sam Cranny-Evans

Author

Sam Cranny-Evans

 

