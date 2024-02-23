To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK unveils $5.7 billion uncrewed systems plan with an eye on Ukraine

23rd February 2024 - 14:58 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The MQ-9B Protector will be key to the UK’s future UAS power. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK has outlined a strategy on how it will spend billions of dollars on uncrewed systems over the next decade as it transitions to a more mixed force of crewed and uncrewed platforms.

The UK has announced plans to spend £4.5 billion (US$5.7 billion) on uncrewed systems over the next decade as it supports Ukraine through the supply of thousands of UAS and takes to heart lessons learned from the ongoing Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion.

James Cartlidge, UK minister for defence procurement, unveiled the effort as part of the Defence Drone Strategy: The UK’s Approach to Defence Uncrewed Systems plan on 22 February.

The plan released was thin on concrete procurement but outlined a focus on “expediting the adoption of acquisition reform, building a resilient industrial base, defining digital architectures for seamless operational integration

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

