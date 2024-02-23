UK unveils $5.7 billion uncrewed systems plan with an eye on Ukraine
The UK has announced plans to spend £4.5 billion (US$5.7 billion) on uncrewed systems over the next decade as it supports Ukraine through the supply of thousands of UAS and takes to heart lessons learned from the ongoing Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion.
James Cartlidge, UK minister for defence procurement, unveiled the effort as part of the Defence Drone Strategy: The UK’s Approach to Defence Uncrewed Systems plan on 22 February.
The plan released was thin on concrete procurement but outlined a focus on “expediting the adoption of acquisition reform, building a resilient industrial base, defining digital architectures for seamless operational integration
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Australia pumps more money into the MQ-28A Ghost Bat programme
The funding towards the MQ-28A Ghost Bat will facilitate the delivery of three Block 2 aircraft with enhanced design and improved capabilities.
-
Swedish Home Guard equipped with defence drones
The Swedish Home Guard has received Anafi UAVs from Parrot to enhance surveillance and defence capabilities in various conditions.
-
World Defense Show 2024: Teledyne FLIR develops large CUAS to be sent for service in Ukraine and Middle East
Teledyne FLIR has released information on its new large CUAS system and has also displayed its ThermoSight HISS-HD at World Defense Show 2024.
-
US government announces additional sanctions on Iran’s supporters
Three Hong Kong-based companies and one Iranian entity have been supplying materials and sensitive technology for Iranian drones and missile production according to the US Department of the Treasury.
-
World Defense Show 2024: DefSecIntel continues CUAS deliveries to Ukraine and notes lessons learned
SurveilSPIRE surveillance towers, made by DefSecIntel, can be loaded onto trailers and quickly transported to their area of operation. Systems were ordered for Ukraine in March and October 2023.