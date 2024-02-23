UK unveils $5.7 billion uncrewed systems plan with an eye on Ukraine

The UK has announced plans to spend £4.5 billion (US$5.7 billion) on uncrewed systems over the next decade as it supports Ukraine through the supply of thousands of UAS and takes to heart lessons learned from the ongoing Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion.

James Cartlidge, UK minister for defence procurement, unveiled the effort as part of the Defence Drone Strategy: The UK’s Approach to Defence Uncrewed Systems plan on 22 February.

The plan released was thin on concrete procurement but outlined a focus on “expediting the adoption of acquisition reform, building a resilient industrial base, defining digital architectures for seamless operational integration