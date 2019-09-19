UK police adopt Centrik for UAS operations
The Centrik UAS operational management system has been adopted by the UK’s police unmanned systems programme, the Alliance Drone Team.
Widely used in civil aviation, Centrik is a fully ICAO-compliant operational UAS management system for the emergency services designed to provide a complete, configurable solution for managing tasks, equipment, training and logbooks.
The system has allowed the team to expand and effectively manage operations covering almost 5,000 square miles, and co-ordinate activity for almost 50 police UAS pilots across South West England.
A collaboration between Devon and Cornwall Police and Dorset Police, the Alliance Drone Team integrates UAS into the emergency services environment, supporting law enforcement for missing persons searches, major events and firearms incidents.
The system also enables the Alliance Drone Team to reduce its administrative burden while ensuring operations are compliant with the latest regulations.
David Hunkin, head of UAS at Centrik said: ‘Having already been adopted by NPAS, Centrik is uniquely well placed to help police drone units reduce administration and set a new standard in UAS operational management, which is very exciting indeed.’
