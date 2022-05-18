UK picks Skydio X2D as platform for new nano-UAS capabilities
Marlborough Communications Limited (MCL) and Skydio are to deliver autonomous UAVs for Spiral 4 of the UK MoD Future Capabilities Group nano-UAS (nUAS) framework, under a new £3 million ($3.72 million) contract.
X2D drones from US-based Skydio with AI algorithms and a 3D scanning capability will be provided under Spiral 4 of the programme, which will inform future UAS concepts and requirements for the MoD.
The X2D platform is capable of conducting ISR and incident response missions. It incorporates 360° obstacle avoidance and can operate at night, MCL noted in an 18 May statement.
Skydio Autonomy enables the X2D to deliver situational awareness via six 4k-resolution cameras, while Skydio 3D Scan includes adaptive scanning software that automates the capture of data required to generate 3D models.
‘With ultra-high resolution and coverage, the technology enables faster high-quality inspections with minimal pilot training,’ MCL claimed.
Spiral 4 of the nUAS framework aims to introduce new capabilities which increase situational awareness, and provide early warnings during defensive missions and functions including 3D scanning, mapping and surveying.
