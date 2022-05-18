To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK picks Skydio X2D as platform for new nano-UAS capabilities

18th May 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Skydio X2D drone. (Photo: Skydio)

X2D drones from US-based Skydio with AI algorithms and a 3D scanning capability will be provided under Spiral 4 of the UK MoD Future Capabilities Group nano-UAS framework programme.

Marlborough Communications Limited (MCL) and Skydio are to deliver autonomous UAVs for Spiral 4 of the UK MoD Future Capabilities Group nano-UAS (nUAS) framework, under a new £3 million ($3.72 million) contract.

X2D drones from US-based Skydio with AI algorithms and a 3D scanning capability will be provided under Spiral 4 of the programme, which will inform future UAS concepts and requirements for the MoD.

The X2D platform is capable of conducting ISR and incident response missions. It incorporates 360° obstacle avoidance and can operate at night, MCL noted in an 18 May statement.

Skydio Autonomy enables the X2D to deliver situational awareness via six 4k-resolution cameras, while Skydio 3D Scan includes adaptive scanning software that automates the capture of data required to generate 3D models.

‘With ultra-high resolution and coverage, the technology enables faster high-quality inspections with minimal pilot training,’ MCL claimed.

Spiral 4 of the nUAS framework aims to introduce new capabilities which increase situational awareness, and provide early warnings during defensive missions and functions including 3D scanning, mapping and surveying.

