UAVision to make UAS in Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and UAVision of Portugal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the production of UAS in Nigeria, the NAF announced on 11 October.

The MoU aims to enhance existing collaboration between NAF and UAVision. This collaboration has already included the production of four UAS prototypes, with two each produced in Portugal and Nigeria.

Air Mshl Sadique Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff, NAF, said that the locally produced UAS will hopefully be commissioned before the end of October.

Other areas of possible collaboration between Portugal and the NAF could include aircraft maintenance and tactical flying training for NAF pilots.