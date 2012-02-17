To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Two more REMUS 100 AUVs for Belgian Navy

17th February 2012 - 09:54 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Hydroid, a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, has announced that the Belgian Navy has added an additional two REMUS  Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) to its fleet. The new systems will enable the Belgian Navy to detect underwater mines, improvised explosive devices and other undetonated ordnances at Very Shallow Water (VSW) areas.

In 2005 the US-based Belgian Military Supply Office purchased a single REMUS 100 system as an evaluation unit. A series of successful trials with the REMUS led to this most recent purchase of two additional AUVs, bringing Belgium’s REMUS 100 fleet to three. Evaluations proved out the versatility of the REMUS 100 in a variety of oceanographic conditions, making it clear that the AUV was ideally suited for the Navy’s VSW needs.

Hydroid's REMUS AUVs are modular, and are able to be fitted with a variety of sensors and used to aid in hydrographic surveys, harbour security operations, debris field mapping, scientific sampling and mapping, as well as many basic and applied research programs funded by ONR, DARPA and the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence. 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us