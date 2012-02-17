Two more REMUS 100 AUVs for Belgian Navy
Hydroid, a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, has announced that the Belgian Navy has added an additional two REMUS Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) to its fleet. The new systems will enable the Belgian Navy to detect underwater mines, improvised explosive devices and other undetonated ordnances at Very Shallow Water (VSW) areas.
In 2005 the US-based Belgian Military Supply Office purchased a single REMUS 100 system as an evaluation unit. A series of successful trials with the REMUS led to this most recent purchase of two additional AUVs, bringing Belgium’s REMUS 100 fleet to three. Evaluations proved out the versatility of the REMUS 100 in a variety of oceanographic conditions, making it clear that the AUV was ideally suited for the Navy’s VSW needs.
Hydroid's REMUS AUVs are modular, and are able to be fitted with a variety of sensors and used to aid in hydrographic surveys, harbour security operations, debris field mapping, scientific sampling and mapping, as well as many basic and applied research programs funded by ONR, DARPA and the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence.
