Türkiye unveils Ulaq Kama: An armed expendable USV

25th July 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Cem Devrim Yaylalı

Ares and Meteksan's Ulaq Kama expendable USV. (Photo: Ares & Meteksan)

Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defence showcase Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV featuring explosive payload and ISR capabilities. The vessel's swift production hints at its potential role in asymmetric warfare, with graphics resembling Ukrainian systems.

One day before the start of the 16th IDEF defence exhibition in İstanbul, Türkiye, the Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defence JV that produced Türkiye's first armed USV, the Ulaq, unveiled a new expendable vessel: Ulaq Kama.

The Ulaq Kama expendable USV is a remotely controlled vessel loaded with explosives.

According to a press release, the Ulaq Kama is a deterrent weapon with its explosive payload and an ISR platform thanks to its uninterruptable communication network, long-range, and shallow profile.

In a joint statement, ARES Shipyard CEO Utku Alanç and Meteksan Defence president Selçuk Kerem Alparslan said: 'We would like to express

