Third order for German 2-in-1 drone for Ukraine

1st June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

Vector is an electric UAS with VTOL capabilities. Its 2-in-1 design allows the user to remove the wings and attach a separate set of rotor arms to transform the platform into the Scorpion configuration, a tri-copter UAS. (Photo: Quantum Systems)

On 31 May, Quantum Systems announced that the Ukrainian MoD had ordered 300 additional Vector drones under a third order that the German government is funding.

In a company release, Quantum stated that the third order is a 'testament' to its 'commitment to support the Ukrainian MoD in the defence of their country'.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates that across three orders - all of which have been paid for by the German government - and one direct donation from Quantum Systems, Ukraine has been promised a total of 438 units of the 2-in-1 Vector/Scorpion drone. Across the three orders, an estimated $92.98 million has been spent on the platform. 

One month after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US Embassy in Warsaw announced that Quantum Drones had

Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the UAS Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight. Before joining Shephard, Matty graduated with …

Read full bio

