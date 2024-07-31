Specialist solutions: the growing importance of niche UAS in defence

Uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and systems (UAS) are an enduring growth sector within the defence industry. The global military drone market size was valued at $12.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from $14.14 billion in 2023 to $35.60 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.10% over the period.

Underlining this, the US Navy has just announced plans to invest almost $3 billion in programmes related to UAS over FY2025, including research and development.

In particular, UAS are being used to circumvent larger, more traditional air defence systems, and are used by nations with