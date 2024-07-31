Specialist solutions: the growing importance of niche UAS in defence
Uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and systems (UAS) are an enduring growth sector within the defence industry. The global military drone market size was valued at $12.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from $14.14 billion in 2023 to $35.60 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.10% over the period.
Underlining this, the US Navy has just announced plans to invest almost $3 billion in programmes related to UAS over FY2025, including research and development.
In particular, UAS are being used to circumvent larger, more traditional air defence systems, and are used by nations with
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Reamda upgrades Grasshopper UGV observation mast
Reamda, an Irish engineering company with a focus on UGVs and defence applications, delivered its Riddler platformed to the Irish Defence Forces last year.
-
Roke unveils new CUAS solution
The Roke Agile CUAS has been designed to provide protection for military and civilian situations, as well as to handle swarms of UAS by using a range of sensors.
-
Russia reaches new monthly record for Lancet use in Ukraine
The aggressor’s armed forces have adapted Lancet to Ukrainian conditions via iterative developments accompanied by a significant expansion in production capacity
-
India’s pursuit of UAVs fuels domestic innovation and industrial growth
In response to escalating border tensions and the need for enhanced surveillance capabilities, the Indian Army is ramping up its drone acquisitions, reflecting the growing importance of unmanned systems in modern defence strategies.
-
Australia to adopt new predatory OWL species
The Australian Defence Force will introduce the One-Way Loitering (OWL) platform by Innovaero, the country’s first long-range loitering munition, to enhance strike capabilities and understanding of loitering munitions.