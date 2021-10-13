Teledyne FLIR launches ION M640x tactical UAS

AUSA 2021: UVision reveals its new HERO Multi-Canister Launcher
UVision has introduced its new Hero Multi-Canister Launcher during the 2021 AUSA annual meeting.
Teledyne FLIR has announced the launch of ION M640x - a quadcopter designed tactical UAS.
The aircraft is an evolution of the company's ION M440 and features a a 640x512 IR sensor and a near IR laser illuminator.
Weighing approximately four lbs (1.8kg), the new system has been developed with capabilities including smart object tracking, tri-band radio and is interoperable with Common Ground Control Stations (C-GCS), like the US Army's Tactical Open Ground Station Architecture (TOGA). A high-powered mission computer also enables advanced autonomous functions to be undertaken, according to Teledyne FLIR.
The M640X can be carried in a rucksack and withstands rainy and windy conditions.
As the US Army's Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) programme ramps up, Textron has revealed it plans on scaling up the company's Aerosonde HQ in a bid to outdo competitors and support future needs of the service.
TEI's PD-222ST turbodiesel targets weight reduction and higher take-off power. First flight is due on a Baykar TB-3 or AKINCI airframe.
The French DGA and Safran have finished Patroller UAV flight tests over Finland.
UK SME Blue Bear has put a 20-drone swarm through its paces.
China explored the use of unmanned systems for United Nations peacekeeping missions in a recent multilateral exercise.