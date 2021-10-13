Teledyne FLIR launches ION M640x tactical UAS

Teledyne FLIR has added a new UAS type to its product line.

Teledyne FLIR has announced the launch of ION M640x - a quadcopter designed tactical UAS.

The aircraft is an evolution of the company's ION M440 and features a a 640x512 IR sensor and a near IR laser illuminator.

Weighing approximately four lbs (1.8kg), the new system has been developed with capabilities including smart object tracking, tri-band radio and is interoperable with Common Ground Control Stations (C-GCS), like the US Army's Tactical Open Ground Station Architecture (TOGA). A high-powered mission computer also enables advanced autonomous functions to be undertaken, according to Teledyne FLIR.

The M640X can be carried in a rucksack and withstands rainy and windy conditions.