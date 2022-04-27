Tekever unveils AR3 for maritime surveillance

Northwest UAV reveals its NW-44 engines featured in Skylark 3 Hybrid demonstration
Elbit Systems demonstrated their new hybrid Skylark 3 featuring Northwest UAV’s NW-44 Multi-Fuel Engine.
Portugal-based Tekever claimed on 26 April to have launched the smallest VTOL UAV with integrated synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities, after unveiling its new AR3 platform for maritime surveillance at the AUVSI Xponential exhibition in Orlando, Florida.
The hot-swappable AR3 features the GAMASAR radar, which covers more than 20,000 square nautical miles per wide-area surveillance mission.
‘With the new upgrade, the AR3 becomes the most operationally flexible UAS in the market, and the smallest UAS to boast a high performance, dual side looking Synthetic Aperture Radar,’ Tekever claimed in a statement.
CEO Ricardo Mendes said: ‘Users no longer have to choose between having pure fixed-wing assets for longer-endurance missions, or fixed-wing VTOL assets for more challenging deployment conditions.’
Type certification enables the French Army to deploy the SMDR1 mini-UAS2 reconnaissance system to overseas theatres of operations without requiring specific flight approvals.
Northrop Grumman has suspended production in its long-running Firebird programme.
The most proven and combat-ready uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) in the Russian army's possession has reportedly appeared on a Ukraine battlefield.
Flight tests and qualification work will begin this year with two factory-upgraded Gray Eagle Extended Range aircraft.
Long-standing political concerns over arming German-operated Heron TPs have been set aside, although the Bundestag retains the final say over using missile-equipped MALE UAVs.