Tekever unveils AR3 for maritime surveillance

27th April 2022 - 16:19 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The AR3 VTOL UAV. (Photo: Tekever)

New small VTOL UAV from Tekever features the GAMASAR synthetic aperture radar.

Portugal-based Tekever claimed on 26 April to have launched the smallest VTOL UAV with integrated synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities, after unveiling its new AR3 platform for maritime surveillance at the AUVSI Xponential exhibition in Orlando, Florida.

The hot-swappable AR3 features the GAMASAR radar, which covers more than 20,000 square nautical miles per wide-area surveillance mission.

‘With the new upgrade, the AR3 becomes the most operationally flexible UAS in the market, and the smallest UAS to boast a high performance, dual side looking Synthetic Aperture Radar,’ Tekever claimed in a statement.

CEO Ricardo Mendes said: ‘Users no longer have to choose between having pure fixed-wing assets for longer-endurance missions, or fixed-wing VTOL assets for more challenging deployment conditions.’

