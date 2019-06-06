Team SkyGuardian wants to grow
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA ASI) is looking to expand its Canadian industry base for Team SkyGuardian, the company announced on 3 June.
Team SkyGuardian already includes GA-ASI, CAE, MDA and L3 WESCAM. Together the team is aiming to support the MQ-9B SkyGuardian to fulfil Canada’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft System requirements.
To facilitate the team’s growth, GA-ASI and Team SkyGuardian will engage industry across all regions of Canada through industry events. The goal of the events will be to hold business-to-business meetings where companies can brief their core capabilities and find opportunities for collaboration.
While current Team SkyGuardian members represent the larger defence and aerospace companies in Canada, the upcoming industry engagements will emphasize small and medium-sized companies.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
IAI's BlueWhale uncrewed submarine to join NATO’s Dynamic Messenger exercise
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announces that its autonomous BlueWhale uncrewed submarine will participate in the NATO Dynamic Messenger exercise, in an effort to demonstrate its capabilities in the maritime sector.
-
NATO uncrewed maritime exercise under way off the coast of Portugal
Twenty-five navies, eight NATO entities and more than thirty companies and universities are currently involved in Robotic Experimentation Prototyping Augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems Exercise 2023 (REPMUS 23), held off the coast of Portugal until 29 September.
-
DSEI 2023: SpearUAV rolls out drone launcher system for submarines
Israeli UAS developer SpearUAV introduced a submarine-launched capsule option for its Viper 750 UAV at DSEI 2023.
-
Ukraine shows combat-tested armament at DSEI 2023
The Ukrainian pavilion at DSEI 2023, organised by state-owned Spetstechnoexport, exhibited several indigenous combat-tested systems, including UAVs, USVs and an evacuation vehicle.
-
DSEI: Milrem displays new versions of THeMIS and reveals plans for larger UGV
Milrem Robotics has now supplied more than 100 of its Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) hybrid UGVs including approximately 15 for service in Ukraine. Lessons learned are continuing to inform the platform’s development, according to the company.
-
Leonardo and UK MoD unveil rotary-wing UAS at DSEI 2023
The design selected for the Rotary Wing Uncrewed Autonomous System is best suited for maritime operations.