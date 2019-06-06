Team SkyGuardian wants to grow

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA ASI) is looking to expand its Canadian industry base for Team SkyGuardian, the company announced on 3 June.

Team SkyGuardian already includes GA-ASI, CAE, MDA and L3 WESCAM. Together the team is aiming to support the MQ-9B SkyGuardian to fulfil Canada’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft System requirements.

To facilitate the team’s growth, GA-ASI and Team SkyGuardian will engage industry across all regions of Canada through industry events. The goal of the events will be to hold business-to-business meetings where companies can brief their core capabilities and find opportunities for collaboration.

While current Team SkyGuardian members represent the larger defence and aerospace companies in Canada, the upcoming industry engagements will emphasize small and medium-sized companies.