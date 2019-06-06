To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Team SkyGuardian wants to grow

6th June 2019 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA ASI) is looking to expand its Canadian industry base for Team SkyGuardian, the company announced on 3 June.

Team SkyGuardian already includes GA-ASI, CAE, MDA and L3 WESCAM. Together the team is aiming to support the MQ-9B SkyGuardian to fulfil Canada’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft System requirements.

To facilitate the team’s growth, GA-ASI and Team SkyGuardian will engage industry across all regions of Canada through industry events. The goal of the events will be to hold business-to-business meetings where companies can brief their core capabilities and find opportunities for collaboration.

While current Team SkyGuardian members represent the larger defence and aerospace companies in Canada, the upcoming industry engagements will emphasize small and medium-sized companies.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us