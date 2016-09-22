Target recognition for NATO AGS
NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) programme capabilities are set to be boosted with the integration of an automated target recognition and identification system under a deal announced on 21 September.
The equipment is to be delivered by Terma under a $16.9 million contract awarded by the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Management Agency (NAGSMA).
The automated target recognition and identification system will assist operators in interpreting Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) radar data collected by the Global Hawk UAS.
The system, which is to be delivered in 2019, will be integrated at NATO’s AGS Main Operation Base (MOB) at Italian Air Base Sigonella in Sicily.
Steen M Lynenskjold, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said: ‘We see this as a very important contract that enables Terma to bring several of our core competences within radar technology and signal processing in play to benefit the operational value of the NATO AGS system.’
The NATO AGS capability is being acquired by 15 NATO countries and will be made available to the Alliance. The NATO-owned and -operated AGS core capability will enable the Alliance to perform persistent surveillance over wide areas from high altitude UAS, operating at considerable stand-off distances and in any weather or light condition.
