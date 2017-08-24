Taiwan guards against UAV threat

At TADTE 2017 in Taipei the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) introduced its Anti-UAV Defence System (AUDS), which could be used for airport and border security.

Utilising technologies such as spectrum monitoring and management, radar detection and UAV deterrence, this system is able to block or jam UAV control frequencies so as to disrupt threats in the air at ranges of up to 2km. It can also interfere with GPS signals out to 10km. The AUDS paralyses the threat, causing the UAV to hover in the air.

After the monitoring system detects a threat at ranges of