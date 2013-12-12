To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

TAF Anka crashes during operational testing

12th December 2013 - 11:59 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in London

The Turkish Air Force’s (TAF’s) Anka UAV crashed during operational flight testing due to unforeseen circumstances that are yet to be revealed, officials have stated.

Following a contract award to manufacturer Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in November this year for 10 aircraft, the platform was believed to be undergoing testing ahead of an expected IOC in 2016 at a military base in Batman, Turkey on 6 December.

‘The investigation board process has just started to run and it won’t be appropriate at this moment to disclose our initial findings on the sensitive issue,’ a source close to TAI told Shephard

