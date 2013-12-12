TAF Anka crashes during operational testing
The Turkish Air Force’s (TAF’s) Anka UAV crashed during operational flight testing due to unforeseen circumstances that are yet to be revealed, officials have stated.
Following a contract award to manufacturer Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in November this year for 10 aircraft, the platform was believed to be undergoing testing ahead of an expected IOC in 2016 at a military base in Batman, Turkey on 6 December.
‘The investigation board process has just started to run and it won’t be appropriate at this moment to disclose our initial findings on the sensitive issue,’ a source close to TAI told Shephard
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
What's next for the Pentagon after the Replicator programme?
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
-
Cummings Aerospace showcases Hellhound loitering munition designed for US Army’s LASSO programme (video)
Cummings Aerospace presented its turbojet-powered Hellhound loitering munition at SOF Week 2025, offering a man-portable solution aligned with the US Army’s LASSO requirements.
-
SOF Week 2025: PDW unveils attritable FPV drone for SOF operations at scale
PDW has revealed its Attritable Multirotor First Person View drone at SOF Week 2025, offering special operations forces a low-cost, rapidly deployable platform for strike and ISR missions, inspired by battlefield lessons from Ukraine.
-
SOF Week 2025: Teledyne FLIR white paper provides guidance on reusable loitering munitions
Teledyne FLIR is highlighting the emerging requirements for 'recoverable and re-usable' loitering munitions across the contemporary operating environment during this week’s SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida.
-
SOF Week 2025: Kraken Technology group debuts K3 Scout USV in North America
High-performance maritime industry player Kraken Technology Group, based in the UK, has used the SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida this week to debut its K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the North American market.
-
Palladyne AI and Red Cat to demonstrate capabilities for autonomous drone swarms to the US military
Red Cat and Palladyne AI recently conducted a cross-platform collaborative flight involving three diverse heterogeneous drones.