Syria functions as combat lab for redesigned Lancet-3 loitering munition

While much of the world’s attention is focused on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow retains a military presence in Syria and continues to use its intervention in the civil war there as a laboratory to test weapon systems in a live combat environment.

Examples include an upgraded version of the Lancet-3 loitering munition; this was reported in mid-February by state-run Russian news outlet RIA Novosti, and later confirmed to Shephard by Israeli sources who noticed a larger warhead on the kamikaze drone.

Shephard Defence Insight noted last year that Lancet-3 can carry a 3kg payload.