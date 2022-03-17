Syria functions as combat lab for redesigned Lancet-3 loitering munition

Russia claims to have inflicted first TB2 UAV loss on Ukraine
Images have surfaced purportedly showing a first Ukrainian TB2 UAV loss.
While much of the world’s attention is focused on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow retains a military presence in Syria and continues to use its intervention in the civil war there as a laboratory to test weapon systems in a live combat environment.
Examples include an upgraded version of the Lancet-3 loitering munition; this was reported in mid-February by state-run Russian news outlet RIA Novosti, and later confirmed to Shephard by Israeli sources who noticed a larger warhead on the kamikaze drone.
Shephard Defence Insight noted last year that Lancet-3 can carry a 3kg payload.
|Name
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Images have surfaced purportedly showing a first Ukrainian TB2 UAV loss.
The Military Uncrewed Systems Handbook Issue 30 is an international guide to the military UV industry and provides detailed information on air, ground and sea (surface & sub-sea) vehicles as well as subsystems.
Continued input from OEM Northrop Grumman will help ensure that the MQ-4C is ready to conduct ISR missions, says NAVAIR.
An AI-enabled interceptor UAV from MARSS is designed to engage up to three targets per sortie - will Saudi Arabia be the first to order it?
Could the Ukraine-Russia war be changing the once-held belief that TB2 strike UAVs are only effective in combat against adversaries with minimal air defence capabilities?
The Tekever AR5 UAS now includes a passive image-based radar system that uses AI software.