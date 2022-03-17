To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Syria functions as combat lab for redesigned Lancet-3 loitering munition

17th March 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

The Lancet-3 loitering munition in its previous guise. (Photo: US Army)

Russian forces in Syria have apparently combat-tested a redesigned version of the Lancet-3 loitering munition with a larger warhead.

While much of the world’s attention is focused on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow retains a military presence in Syria and continues to use its intervention in the civil war there as a laboratory to test weapon systems in a live combat environment.

Examples include an upgraded version of the Lancet-3 loitering munition; this was reported in mid-February by state-run Russian news outlet RIA Novosti, and later confirmed to Shephard by Israeli sources who noticed a larger warhead on the kamikaze drone.

Shephard Defence Insight noted last year that Lancet-3 can carry a 3kg payload.

