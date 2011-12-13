Sweden searches for Skylark replacement
Sweden’s Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has released a request for proposals (RfP) as it looks to begin replacement of its fleet of Skylark UAVs.
According to official documents, the FMV is seeking a mini-UAV system in order to ‘support the Swedish Armed Forces with short range reconnaissance information’.
In 2007, the army procured six Elbit Systems Skylark I mini-UAVs. However, the FMV announced that operational requirements had been ‘revised’ taking into account lessons learned from operations with the UAVs over recent years.
‘Our intention is to complement and thereafter replace the Skylark system,’ the organisation said.
