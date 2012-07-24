SWaP-Efficient UV imaging payload revealed

Hood Technology has unveiled its newest imaging system, the Alticam 11 EO/IR1 payload for small tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The company introduced the product in a 23 July 2012 company release.

The 4-axis stabilized payload for long-range imaging is also suitable for use in manned and unmanned land vehicles, ground vehicles, aerostats, unstable fixed mounts, and marine systems. According to Hood Technology, the proprietary imaging system includes customized zoom EO for visible wavelengths and cooled, continuous-zoom for midwave infrared (MWIR) thermal imaging. Laser channels include NVG-compatible, 830 nm laser pointer, and eye-safe laser rangefinder. An additional laser designator channel is currently in development. The Alticam 11EO/IR1 payload is 10 inches (25.4 cm) in diameter and weighs less than 12.5 lbs (5.5 kg).



HoodTech’s 4-axis gimbal designs, when combined with the company’s on-board image processors offer 'unmatched image stabilization, pointing accuracy, and field-of-regard for the integrated narrow-FOV EO/IR sensors, and stable pointing and distance measurement for the laser channels'. The company also said that optional integrated payload and video processors offer advanced target tracking, multiple moving target detection, and comprehensive image processing and payload control functions.