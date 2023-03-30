Survey Copter enters crowded lightweight tactical drone market
A model of the new Capa-X UAV was unveiled on 28 March at the SOFINS show in Bordeaux.
Survey Copter, a subsidiary of Airbus, clearly believes in its chances of breaking into a market already well served by others with the design, a 75kg aircraft aiming for 8 to 10 hours of autonomous operation.
Key elements are modularity and sovereignty with Capa-X using mainly French ITAR-free components and assembly at Survey Copter's plant in Pierrefitte in the south of France.
Survey Copter CEO Christophe Canguilhem detailed the main features of Capa-X, which will be able to take off and land from a runway (with a fixed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Saildrone details ISR-focused 10m USV, Voyager
Saildrone has detailed a new 10m USV, Voyager, designed for ISR missions.
-
TAI debuts Anka-3 flying wing combat drone
The UCAV is designed to operate alongside crewed fighter jets such as Turkey’s future TF-X.
-
Aeronautics inks agreement for producing Orbiter 4 UAVs in Thailand
Aeronautics has expanded its Asia-Pacific operations, signing a collaboration agreement with RV Connex to produce the Orbiter 4 UAV in Thailand.
-
Royal Navy selects Animal Dynamics parafoil UAV for second phase of Heavy Lift challenge
With a payload capacity of 135kg, the Stork STM can fly up to 400km using a parafoil wing to generate lift.
-
IDEX 2023: Autel Robotics showcases DJI challenger drone
Autel Robotics presented its Dragonfish series and EVO Max 4T at IDEX 2023, hoping to challenge DJI's market dominance with the latter.