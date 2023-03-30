Survey Copter enters crowded lightweight tactical drone market

A model of the new Capa-X UAV was unveiled on 28 March at the SOFINS show in Bordeaux.

Survey Copter, a subsidiary of Airbus, clearly believes in its chances of breaking into a market already well served by others with the design, a 75kg aircraft aiming for 8 to 10 hours of autonomous operation.

Key elements are modularity and sovereignty with Capa-X using mainly French ITAR-free components and assembly at Survey Copter's plant in Pierrefitte in the south of France.

Survey Copter CEO Christophe Canguilhem detailed the main features of Capa-X, which will be able to take off and land from a runway (with a fixed