Sukhoi refines Okhotnik design

Turkish manufacturer Zyrone Dynamics hopes to exploit opportunities in the Asia-Pacific market for its ZCQM multirotor mini-UAV.
Rostec announced on 14 December that the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has demonstrated its S-70 Okhotnik heavy strike UAV equipped with a flat jet thrust nozzle ‘for the first time’, in an event at the Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Association Plant.
The flat nozzle reduces the radar signature of the S-70, said Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov. ‘In addition,’ he said, ‘a new ground control station is being created for the drone, designed to meet the army’s requirements. These solutions will significantly increase the capabilities of the aircraft.’
UAC company Sukhoi began work on Okhotnik in 2011, and the first 20-minute flight took place in August 2019 with a traditional jet nozzle on an experimental prototype.
Shephard Defence Insight notes a planned entry into service in 2024 for Okhotnik.
Domestic UAV production for the Colombian Air Force is firmly on the agenda.
Boeing and the RAAF have advanced the operational capabilities of the manufacturers Airpower Teaming System in a digital environment.
Three-year extension continues maintenance and training support for the ScanEagle UAS in Australia.
Argentina has shown off two new electric propulsion training UAVs during a visit to Chamical Military Air Base by Jorge Taiana, the country's minister of defence.
The much delayed Eurodrone Stage 2 development contract looks set for signature in 'the coming months,' according to Airbus.