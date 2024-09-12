Strategic overview: The Ukraine conflict’s robotic armies

Ukrainian defence firms have emerged as technological innovators in response to the Russian invasion of their country in 2022. The Ukrainian government has helped nurture local engineering talent, via the establishment of technology clusters such as BRAVE1, to act as entry points to the field of Ukrainian defence technology for entrepreneurs, investors or volunteers interested in collaborating.

The country has also been hosting defence-related events for investors, developers, and international and local defence firms to attract the funding needed to finance the ideas generated by groups like BRAVE1.

Funding platforms such as United24 have also raised money to design