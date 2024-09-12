Strategic overview: The Ukraine conflict’s robotic armies
Ukrainian defence firms have emerged as technological innovators in response to the Russian invasion of their country in 2022. The Ukrainian government has helped nurture local engineering talent, via the establishment of technology clusters such as BRAVE1, to act as entry points to the field of Ukrainian defence technology for entrepreneurs, investors or volunteers interested in collaborating.
The country has also been hosting defence-related events for investors, developers, and international and local defence firms to attract the funding needed to finance the ideas generated by groups like BRAVE1.
Funding platforms such as United24 have also raised money to design
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
More Russian UAS go astray while attacking Ukraine
This time, the UAS flew into NATO airspace, though there is no evidence that they did so deliberately.
-
UAVs in multiple classes proliferate in South Korea
South Korea is rapidly advancing its UAV programmes and counter-drone capabilities in response to increasing threats from North Korea’s unmanned aerial systems.
-
British Army looks to ‘kamikaze drones’ for future operations
Inspired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the British Army has one eye on the future as it develops its ability to operate FPV UAS.
-
Belarus fighter jet shoots down Russian drone
The confrontation followed a history of untroubled fly-throughs by similar drones en route to Ukraine.
-
Exail Robotics secures €60 million NATO contract for underwater mine disposal vehicles
The contract covers disposal and training vehicles for the Belgian and Dutch navies.
-
Thunderstrike establishes major drone facility at Danish airport
The hangar will be used to eventually produce 200-300 drones per year.