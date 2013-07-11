Spanish Navy first customer for Skeldar UAV

The Spanish Navy has confirmed that it will be the first customer to operate Saab’s Skeldar V-200 VTOL UAV.

Saab announced that it had been awarded a contract on 11 July, although it was unable to confirm the customer despite speculation that the Spanish had purchased services from the company.

‘It is confirmed that the Spanish Navy has hired the services of Saab to operate its Skeldar V-200 UAV,’ a naval spokesperson told Shephard. The navy also added that the length of the contract is still undecided.

The contract will see the platform operationally deployed for the first time