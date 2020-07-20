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South Korean firms partner on UAV motors

20th July 2020 - 17:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

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LG Electronics announced on 20 July that it will apply its experience in producing motors for domestic appliances to co-develop military UAV motors with fellow South Korean company LIG Nex1.

The three-year industry partnership is intended to reduce South Korean reliance on imported Chinese motors.

In a statement, LG noted that it would use its inverter motor technology to improve the performance of UAV motors and increase the flying time of military unmanned aircraft.

A single module will house motors and drives.

Defence company LIG Nex1 is developing small UAVs for ISR missions. It entered the UAV market for the first time in April, when it bought a 20% stake in navigation sensor chip manufacturer Microinfinity.

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