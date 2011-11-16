SNC's Sense and Avoid radar successfully tested
Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has announced the completion of the first airborne demonstration of their Sense and Avoid (SAA) sensor using a prototype, x-band radar sensor. As part of the Multi Sensor Detect Sense and Avoid (MSDSA) programme the sensor repeatedly detected and tracked airborne intruders resulting in over 60 seconds of avoidance time.
According to a company statement issued 16 November 2011, the MSDSA Program has a second demonstration planned in early CY-2012 and is working with several Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and piloted Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM's) to select the next airborne demonstration platform.
Greg Cox, Corporate Vice President of SNC's CNS/ATM Business Area, said of demonstration, ‘The MSDSA sensor incorporates our unique Electronically Reconfigurable Array (ERA). The entire sensor has been designed and developed as an SAA building block that is easily scalable to meet the challenges of multiple UAV CONOPS and installation challenges.’
