Skylark I-LE cleared to fly in French airspace
The Elbit Systems Skylark I-LE Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) has been cleared to fly in French national airspace following the issue of a Military Aircraft Type Certificate by the French Ministry of Defense (DGA – Direction Generale de l'Armement). Elbit Systems made the announcement in a 24 January 2012 company statement.
The certificate was issued following a rigorous review of air-worthiness and safety related documents that were submitted to the French Air-Worthiness Technical Authority. According to the company, the French Type Certificate is ‘a recognition of Skylark I-LE’s capabilities, and as such it is an important reference for Elbit Systems' customers in NATO and worldwide.’
The Skylark I-LE (Long Endurance) is a derivative of the legacy Skylark I UAS, already operational with several coalition forces worldwide. This mini/man-pack UAS is designed for lower echelons self support reconnaissance close range beyond-the next-hill missions, offering longer endurance of up to three hours and enhanced robustness. Performance-proven in cloudy and windy weather conditions, Skylark I-LE features advanced optical survey, target identification and surveillance capabilities . It features a gyroscopic stabilized gimbaled payload and a high degree of autonomous flight from take-off to precise recovery.
The latest configuration, equipped with algorithms derived from Elbit Systems’ Hermes family of larger UAS, can track fixed and moving targets, and can be used for both defence and homeland security applications including perimeter security, border and coastal surveillance, anti-terrorism surveillance and a variety of law enforcement missions. The system is equipped with the latest secured digital data link, and a new-generation night payload. Weighing only 700 grams, the thermal payload is the lightest in its class. The payload’s capabilities include very wide area coverage, continuous tracking of moving targets and a higher resolution rate than any of its predecessors.
Elbit Systems provides the Israeli Defence Force battalion-level with the Skylark I-LE for all Ground Forces, including training and logistics support.
