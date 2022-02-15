Singapore Airshow 2022: Australia investigates interim option for Triton facilities

General Atomics expands Belgian SkyGuardian support team
Two more Belgian companies join the domestic industry support team for the MQ-9B SkyGuardian.
The Australian Department of Defence has told Shephard it is currently looking into ‘the use of interim facilities’ to support MQ-4C Triton missions while RAAF Base Edinburgh and Base Tindal redevelopments are completed.
The two locations are due to become Triton’s main operating and forward operating bases respectively.
Northrop Grumman previously said that the RAAF could operate the HALE UAV from Anderson Air Force Base in Guam to gain valuable operational experience, but Defence stopped short of mentioning any specific base locations under consideration.
'Defence is currently progressing the design of operational facilities and working accommodation to support the Triton
Polish ambitions are clear as the country seeks to bolster its UAV capabilities, although help from foreign companies will be essential.
Demonstrations will be held this year of the V-Bat 128 for the Brazilian Army and Brazilian Navy.
A development and manufacturing deal is imminent between OCCAR and Airbus for Eurodrone ISTAR UASs.
A team funded by the French defence innovation organisation AID is looking to improve the stealth capabilities and mission performance of drones that mimic birds and insects.
The Netherlands will continue its acceptance flight programme for MQ-9A Reaper UAVs.