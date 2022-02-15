Singapore Airshow 2022: Singapore Army Intelligence trains with Anafi USA

Singapore Army troops training with Anafi USA. (Photo: Singapore Army/SOAR Media Team)

Quadcopter is used in Singapore to train troops in safe UAV operations.

The Singapore Army has been trialling the Anafi USA quadcopter micro-UAV from Parrot.

In a social media post on 7 February, the army stated that it conducted a five-day Basic Vertical Take Off and Landing UAV Operator Course with the School Of Army Reconnaissance ‘to qualify soldiers from across the Army to operate these UAVs safely’.

It added: ‘As the usage of small VTOL UAVs are proliferated across the Army to enhance our sensing capabilities, there is a need to ensure the safe usage of drones in Singapore's congested air- and land-space.‘

Each Anafi USA system features one UAV, three smart batteries, one tablet holder, one multi-port fast USB charger, one additional set of propeller blades, four USA-A/USB-C cables, one hard case and one Skycontroller 3.

The Anafi USA is equipped with a triple camera payload. All the cameras record video and take photographs, giving the drone the capability to carry out ISR tasks with cameras such as the FLIR Boson 320.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that France has ordered 450 Anafi USA quadcopters in two batches with more likely to follow, while it has also been used by UK and US units.