SGA2012: Chinese VTOL readies for open market

16th February 2012 - 07:48 GMT | by Andrew White in Singapore

Beijing Yotaisc Technology Development is preparing to bring its X200 vertical take-off/landing (VTOL) UAV to the market in September, company officials have stated.

Speaking to Shephard at the Singapore Airshow, chairman and CEO Xie Qinghua said the UAV would be made available to customers following a successful evaluation period. He highlighted the Chinese military and other government agencies including the departments of agriculture and energy as possible customers.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy and Air Force have already been supplied with two systems each for evaluation. The company said the systems have been utilised for missions including maritime surveillance.

