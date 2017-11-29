SeeByte wins MK18 UUV support contract
SeeByte has received a $22.59 million contract to provide engineering, technical support, and training services over five years for the US Navy's MK18 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) family of systems, the company announced on 27 November.
The contract allows the US government to order various products and services including upgrades to the SeeTrack Common Operator Interface for navy EOD software modules; SeeByte’s Neptune software licenses for MK18 UUVs; MK18 software and configuration control management and upgrades; and development of automatic target recognition modules.
SeeTrack is an open-architecture platform solution that can be adapted for specific user needs. The software technology was developed as a mission-planning, monitoring, post-processing and reporting tool for surveys, military and security operations and scientific experiments.
The company’s Neptune software is an open architecture programme enabling autonomous multi-vehicle collaboration. Neptune also includes behaviours capable of adapting the mission based on changes in the environment, assets and mission objectives.
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