Sea Hunter in new demonstration

20th September 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Leidos’ Sea Hunter USV has taken part in a demonstration using a new, advanced sensor system, the company announced on 19 September.

The demonstration was part of a project carried out by the US Office of Naval Research to explore how unmanned vehicles can be used as naval force multipliers, and enable other warships to be freed up for other missions.

The exercise also showcased the open architecture and flexibility of Sea Hunter, which has previously hosted a variety of mission payloads, including airborne sensors.  

The project was supported by the Naval Information Warfare Center – Pacific, Naval Undersea Warfare Center-Newport and Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

Nevin Carr, Leidos navy strategic account executive, said: ‘This exercise offered valuable lessons learned on how to take full advantage of a medium USV, with no personnel on board. Autonomous vessels, especially when combined with artificial intelligence, have the potential to impact naval warfare in ways yet to be discovered.’

