S2S kit connects small UAV users to Switchblade 300

NW-88 engine development continues for UAVs
Designed to power Group 3 UAVs with a maximum take-off weight of 75-150lb (34-68kg), the NW-88 is derived from the NW-44 produced by Northwest UAV.
AeroVironment has introduced a Sensor to Shooter (S2S) Kit for its Switchblade 300 loitering munition.
The company on 18 January described the kit as a ‘simple-to-integrate multi-domain ISR and precision strike capability’.
Operators of small AeroVironment UAVs — such as Puma 3 AE, Puma LE, Raven B and Wasp AE — will be able to transfer target coordinates instantly to the Switchblade 300.
S2S software securely relays mission-critical, real-time video and flight telemetry data via a tap-to-target user interface, ‘reducing engagement timelines and operator cognitive load’, AeroVironment claimed.
The kit will also enable quick updates of the FalconView multi-platform mapping and mission planning application.
Georgia Tech Applied Research Corporation will investigate ‘heterogeneity across the swarm and super swarm systems’, according to the DoD.
After making strong test and development progress with the MQ-25 Stingray uncrewed aerial refueller in 2021, the USN is now looking forward to the delivery of the first EMD aircraft.
The University of California San Diego will help the USN to improve autonomous or remotely operated oceanographic sampling techniques.
The first Dutch MQ-9A Reaper will be temporarily based on Curaçao for tests.
Brazilian Air Force supplements its Hermes 900 fleet with a new order.