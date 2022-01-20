S2S kit connects small UAV users to Switchblade 300

AeroVironment Switchblade 300 Sensor to Shooter Kit. (Image: AeroVironment)

New UAV capability integrates multi-domain ISR and precision strike.

AeroVironment has introduced a Sensor to Shooter (S2S) Kit for its Switchblade 300 loitering munition.

The company on 18 January described the kit as a ‘simple-to-integrate multi-domain ISR and precision strike capability’.

Operators of small AeroVironment UAVs — such as Puma 3 AE, Puma LE, Raven B and Wasp AE — will be able to transfer target coordinates instantly to the Switchblade 300.

S2S software securely relays mission-critical, real-time video and flight telemetry data via a tap-to-target user interface, ‘reducing engagement timelines and operator cognitive load’, AeroVironment claimed.

The kit will also enable quick updates of the FalconView multi-platform mapping and mission planning application.