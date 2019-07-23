To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Russia’s jet-powered UCAV to fly soon

23rd July 2019 - 07:00 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov in Sofia

Russia’s first jet-powered unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV), dubbed Okhotnik (Hunter), is set to begin flight testing by year-end. 

According to Russia’s deputy prime minister responsible for overseeing the defence industrial complex, Yury Borisov, work on Hunter’s development programme is progressing on schedule and should lead to its maiden flight by Q4 2019.

In turn, Russia’s defence deputy minister responsible for the procurement of new weapons systems, Alexey Krivoruchko, also hinted on Russian MoD’s TV that the Hunter UCAV programme is progressing at a good pace.

The jet-powered Suhoi S-70 Hunter UCAV was originally expected to begin flight testing this

Alexander Mladenov

Author

Alexander Mladenov

Alexander Mladenov is a Shephard correspondent based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Read full bio

