Russia’s jet-powered UCAV to fly soon
Russia’s first jet-powered unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV), dubbed Okhotnik (Hunter), is set to begin flight testing by year-end.
According to Russia’s deputy prime minister responsible for overseeing the defence industrial complex, Yury Borisov, work on Hunter’s development programme is progressing on schedule and should lead to its maiden flight by Q4 2019.
In turn, Russia’s defence deputy minister responsible for the procurement of new weapons systems, Alexey Krivoruchko, also hinted on Russian MoD’s TV that the Hunter UCAV programme is progressing at a good pace.
The jet-powered Suhoi S-70 Hunter UCAV was originally expected to begin flight testing this
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Royal Navy uncrewed aircraft trial marks European first
UK flight test sees largest unmanned aircraft take off from a Royal Navy aircraft carrier.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: Chinese AR-2000 large ship-borne UAV makes debut
CATIC have displayed its new AR-2000 drone at Dubai Airshow 2023, emphasising ship-based capabilities with PLA already purchasing.
-
Australian Triton takes to the skies
Australia has ordered four Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton UAS which can operate as an uncrewed maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) alongside the country’s in-service Boeing P-8A MPA fleet.
-
Elistair unveils automated tethered observation UAS
The Khronos tethered UAS has been designed to be simple to use and has drawn on Elistair’s experience with hundreds of existing customers.
-
Saildrone to produce USVs in Australia from 2024
The use of long-duration Uncrewed Surface Vehicles for maritime surveillance and monitoring has become part of the fleet inventory as navies try to reduce the level of effort required to gather intelligence on areas of interest.
-
Ocius expands Bluebottle USV capabilities
A growing number of uncrewed systems have been on show at Sydney's Indo-Pacific Maritime exhibition with a select few currently being trialled to see if they can enhance the Royal Australian Navy's surveillance levels.