Russia’s jet-powered UCAV to fly soon

Russia’s first jet-powered unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV), dubbed Okhotnik (Hunter), is set to begin flight testing by year-end.

According to Russia’s deputy prime minister responsible for overseeing the defence industrial complex, Yury Borisov, work on Hunter’s development programme is progressing on schedule and should lead to its maiden flight by Q4 2019.

In turn, Russia’s defence deputy minister responsible for the procurement of new weapons systems, Alexey Krivoruchko, also hinted on Russian MoD’s TV that the Hunter UCAV programme is progressing at a good pace.

