To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

RT LTA secures SkyStar 180 order in India

2nd January 2019 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

RT LTA Systems has been selected to provide its SkyStar 180 aerostat system, together with a small tactical UAS, to a state police service in India, the company announced on 19 December.

SkyStar 180, a small-sized mobile aerostat, has been designed for tactical mid-range surveillance and public safety, as well as for police and military applications.

The system is based on a towable trailer and equipped with a stabilised day/night electro-optical payload suspended from a helium-filled aerostat, tethered to a ground system. It can operate continuously at wind velocity of up to 40kts, and can lift a payload of up to 20kg, providing surveillance coverage from an altitude of up to 1,000ft for up to 72 hours at a time.

SkyStar 180 can be used for police and intelligence applications, HLS, defence, border control, strategic infrastructure protection and public safety missions.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us