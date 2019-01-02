RT LTA secures SkyStar 180 order in India

RT LTA Systems has been selected to provide its SkyStar 180 aerostat system, together with a small tactical UAS, to a state police service in India, the company announced on 19 December.

SkyStar 180, a small-sized mobile aerostat, has been designed for tactical mid-range surveillance and public safety, as well as for police and military applications.

The system is based on a towable trailer and equipped with a stabilised day/night electro-optical payload suspended from a helium-filled aerostat, tethered to a ground system. It can operate continuously at wind velocity of up to 40kts, and can lift a payload of up to 20kg, providing surveillance coverage from an altitude of up to 1,000ft for up to 72 hours at a time.

SkyStar 180 can be used for police and intelligence applications, HLS, defence, border control, strategic infrastructure protection and public safety missions.