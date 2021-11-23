To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Rheinmetall poised to acquire UAV manufacturer

23rd November 2021 - 17:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

LUNA NG is an all-weather UAV designed for real-time surveillance, reconnaissance and C4ISR missions during both day and night. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Acquisition of EMT (pending regulatory approval) expands Rheinmetall’s activities in the UAS sector.

Rheinmetall on 23 November revealed that it ‘is taking over the activities’ of fellow German company EMT for an undisclosed price, pending final approval from regulators.

Bavaria-based EMT produces and maintains UASs for reconnaissance missions with payloads for short- and medium-range missions up to 100km.

The German Armed Forces are the main operator of EMT products such as the very short-range ALADIN mini-UAV and the LUNA tactical reconnaissance system.  The LUNA NG all-weather C4ISTAR platform is in the process of being rolled out for the German Army.

‘The transaction reflects Rheinmetall's strategy of expanding its portfolio of systems and equipment to meet the complete needs of its military customers,’ the company announced in a statement. ‘At the same time, this approach ensures that important defence technology capabilities will be maintained in Germany.’

Share to

Linkedin

More from Unmanned Vehicles

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users