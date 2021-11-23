Rheinmetall poised to acquire UAV manufacturer

Double UAS contract win for General Atomics
GA-ASI wins extra work for Belgian SkyGuardians and will provide Gray Eagles to US Army.
Rheinmetall on 23 November revealed that it ‘is taking over the activities’ of fellow German company EMT for an undisclosed price, pending final approval from regulators.
Bavaria-based EMT produces and maintains UASs for reconnaissance missions with payloads for short- and medium-range missions up to 100km.
The German Armed Forces are the main operator of EMT products such as the very short-range ALADIN mini-UAV and the LUNA tactical reconnaissance system. The LUNA NG all-weather C4ISTAR platform is in the process of being rolled out for the German Army.
‘The transaction reflects Rheinmetall's strategy of expanding its portfolio of systems and equipment to meet the complete needs of its military customers,’ the company announced in a statement. ‘At the same time, this approach ensures that important defence technology capabilities will be maintained in Germany.’
Norwegian Coast Guard intends to issue a three-year contract for support of its six SkyRanger R70 UASs.
Will the battle to provide MALE UAVs for the Royal Canadian Air Force hinge on the terms of the NORAD agreement between Canada and the US?
Aerovironment has announced a first ever demonstration of switchblade 300 loitering munitions from Jump 20 fixed wing UAVs.
US company to support imagery analysis and exploitation, aircrew training, mission results validation and target verification.
Patria engages with Finnish-German research project on cooperation between crewed aircraft and UAVs.