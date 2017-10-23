Reaper Block 5s enter combat
As the US Air Force (USAF) transitions to new Block 5 MQ-9 Reaper UAS, the aircraft continues to operate in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) successfully completed the wing's first combat mission with the new aircraft on 20 October as part of Inherent Resolve.
A previous flight of the Block 5 aircraft was completed in 23 June as part of the same operation, marking the debut combat mission of the Block 5 Reaper itself.
The AEW’s remotely piloted aircraft unit, the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron (EATKS), is transitioning its attack and reconnaissance airframes from
