Read the latest Military Uncrewed Systems Handbook

NAVAIR orders more Triton support from Northrop Grumman
Continued input from OEM Northrop Grumman will help ensure that the MQ-4C is ready to conduct ISR missions, says NAVAIR.
If you would like to purchase a downloadable version for offline reading, click here.
Continued input from OEM Northrop Grumman will help ensure that the MQ-4C is ready to conduct ISR missions, says NAVAIR.
An AI-enabled interceptor UAV from MARSS is designed to engage up to three targets per sortie - will Saudi Arabia be the first to order it?
Could the Ukraine-Russia war be changing the once-held belief that TB2 strike UAVs are only effective in combat against adversaries with minimal air defence capabilities?
The Tekever AR5 UAS now includes a passive image-based radar system that uses AI software.
The Samoom UCAV has a wingspan of 24m and a mission endurance of 24h.
The new Gambit UAV is General Atomics’ proposed solution for the USAF Off Board Sensing Station programme.