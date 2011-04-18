Quad A 2011: Second chance for Hummingbird in Belize
Boeing's A160T Hummingbird VTOL UAS is being prepared to continue support of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) missions in Belize following an 'incident' last year.
According to Mansik Johng, A160 SOCOM project manager, the aircraft will receive clearance to fly again in the very near-term. Speaking to Shephard at the Quad A annual exposition in Nashville, Johng said: 'We are talking to get flight clearance back. Any day now we will have approval to fly again.'
Up until the incident on 4 September last year, the A160T had been conducting missions with DARPA's Foliage Penetration Reconnaissance, Surveillance, Tracking and Engagement Radar (FORESTER) payload. He would not comment on operational details being conducted by the two airframes but it is understood that they are being used as part of a wider counter-narcotics campaign on the Belize-Guatemala border.
Johng conceded that the turbine-powered aircraft had not flown in Belize since the incident and described how various modifications, including 'structural changes' had been successfully implemented. 'It is no secret that there was an issue with the tail rotor,' he explained.
Up until the incident, the A160T had completed a total of 28 flights in 24 days in Belize. 'We continue to progress on that and continue to support activities,' Johng urged.
The FORESTER payload was designed to provide 'enhanced coverage of moving vehicles and dismounted troops under foliage, filling the current surveillance gap,' according to Boeing officials. Before deploying to Belize, A160T had been tested at Fort Stewart where its longest flight had seen it complete close to a six-hour mission.
Elsewhere, Johng said A160T was ready for a two-week long Quick Reaction Assessment alongside Lockheed Martin's K-Max UAS with the US Navy and Marine Corps at Yuma Proving Grounds later in the year. Based on its findings, the navy will make a decision on which system to deploy to Afghanistan for cargo resupply operations.
On show at the Quad A, a mock-up A160T Hummingbird was fitted with Hellfire rockets with Johng describing how it was only 'a matter of time before the customer wants that capability'.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Navantia, SAES and Perseo to jointly develop line of uncrewed underwater vehicles
At FEINDEF in Madrid, Navantia, SAES and Perseo announced an intention to develop a line of uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs).
-
General Atomics delivers first new build extended range MQ-9A to US Marine Corps
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) has delivered the first new build MQ-9 Extended Range (ER) to the US Marine Corps (USMC).
-
Highway landing opens door to future MQ-9 Reaper capabilities
The US has landed an MQ-9 Reaper UAV on a highway for the first time as part of Exercise Agile Chariot.
-
SOF Week 2023: AeroVironment introduces VTOL kit for Puma AE UAS (video)
AeroVironment has introduced the Puma VTOL kit, designed for plug-and-play integration into Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE small uncrewed aircraft systems.
-
Ground-breaking IRIX loitering munition unveiled at DEFEA 2023, bolstering Greece’s defence industry and military capabilities (Studio)
The IRIX has been designed as a robust yet cost-effective loitering munition and embodies Paramount’s portable production concept.