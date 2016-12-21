To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Qinetiq targets Meggitt in latest acquisition

21st December 2016 - 10:27 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in London

RSS

In a bid to expand its global reach UK based company Qinetiq has announced the acquisition of Meggitt Target Systems for the sum of £57.5 million ($70.1 million). 

Meggitt currently provides target systems to around 40 countries and has operating bases in both the UK and Canada, generating 90% of its revenue outside of the UK. According to Qinetiq, Megget is expected to generate £28 million of revenue and approximately £5.5m of operating profit in the year to 31 December 2016.

The acquisition will form part of Qinetiq’s new international business unit and will be reported within Qinetiq’s Global Products

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Beth Maundrill

Author

Beth Maundrill

Beth is Deputy Editor - Land at Shephard Media, managing coverage across all formats of …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us