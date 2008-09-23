QinetiQ North America appoints new VP of Unmanned Systems

QinetiQ North America has appointed Donald Hazelwood as Vice President of Unmanned Systems at its Systems Engineering Group.

Formerly the Project Manager for the U.S. Army’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), a position he held as an active-duty Army colonel, Hazelwood brings to the Systems Engineering Group more than 25 years of U.S. Department of Defense material acquisition leadership and management experience.

In his new position, Hazelwood will be responsible for the strategy, coordination and growth of the Systems Engineering Group’s unmanned systems business across all U.S. military branches and markets, including air, sea and ground. He also will support QinetiQ North America’s Technology Solutions Group in integrating advanced airborne technologies into the Group’s military robots.

“We have great confidence in Don Hazelwood’s ability to help us create added value on the technologies, services and solutions we deliver to our nation’s warfighters,” said Garrett Martz, President, Systems Engineering Group.

In addition to his UAS experience, Hazelwood held leadership positions with the Joint Program Office of the U.S. Missile Defenses Agency; the Program Executive Office, Army Airborne Command and Control Systems; and the Office of the Secretary of the Army, Pentagon. He earned MS degrees in Business from Webster University and in Strategic Studies from Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base.

The Systems Engineering Group (SEG) of QinetiQ North America provides high-value engineering, software solutions, logistics information management, flight training, C4ISR expertise and IT technical support services to the U.S. Department of Defense, allied governments and select commercial customers. SEG supports its customers with the knowledge and experience of more than 2,400 employees from 50-plus locations worldwide.

QinetiQ (pronounced “kinetic”) North America is a family of companies that comprises more than 6,000 engineers, scientists and technologists working to develop solutions that meet the challenges of national defense, homeland security and information access. QinetiQ North America is part of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.LSE), one of the world’s leading defense and security technology companies.