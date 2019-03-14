PSNS & IMF, Sarcos partner on robotic technologies
Sarcos Robotics has partnered with Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (IMF) to evaluate and deploy robotic technologies, including full-body, powered exoskeletons and man-portable inspection UGVs, for use in naval shipyards.
Under the agreement, Sarcos and PSNS and IMF will evaluate Sarcos’ Guardian XO battery-powered full-body exoskeleton as well as its Guardian S inspection UGV for use across a wide variety of work environments.
The initial areas of focus under the partnership includes manipulation of heavy items, use of power tools and inspection of confined spaces within the context of the maintenance and modernisation of ships and submarines, with the objective of enhancing workplace safety and efficiency.
Sarcos’ Guardian XO is a full-body, powered industrial exoskeleton capable of enabling a human operator to safely lift and manipulate up to 200lb for an extended period. The Guardian S UGV aims to improve worker safety and enhance efficiency by providing remote inspection and surveillance capabilities in challenging environments.
PSNS and IMF employs more than 14,000 sailors and civilian personnel who maintain, modernise and retire the US Navy’s fleet.
