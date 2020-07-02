Parrot unveils ANAFI USA
Parrot Drones on 30 June announced the market launch of a new UAV designed for use by defence organisations as well as first responders and security agencies.
The ANAFI USA includes a 32x zoom (an ‘industry first’, according to the company), 4K HDR video and thermal imaging capabilities.
The 32x zoom is designed around two 21-megapixel cameras, allowing operators to see details clearly from up to 5km away.
The zoom image is blended with images from a FLIR Boson camera on the ANAFI USA. Operators can detect hot spots with the thermal camera, while the visual camera allows them to view people and other important details from up to 2km away.
These features reflect from Parrot’s ongoing work to develop the Short-Range Reconnaissance UAV for the US Army.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
What's next for the Pentagon after the Replicator programme?
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
-
Cummings Aerospace showcases Hellhound loitering munition designed for US Army’s LASSO programme (video)
Cummings Aerospace presented its turbojet-powered Hellhound loitering munition at SOF Week 2025, offering a man-portable solution aligned with the US Army’s LASSO requirements.
-
SOF Week 2025: PDW unveils attritable FPV drone for SOF operations at scale
PDW has revealed its Attritable Multirotor First Person View drone at SOF Week 2025, offering special operations forces a low-cost, rapidly deployable platform for strike and ISR missions, inspired by battlefield lessons from Ukraine.
-
SOF Week 2025: Teledyne FLIR white paper provides guidance on reusable loitering munitions
Teledyne FLIR is highlighting the emerging requirements for 'recoverable and re-usable' loitering munitions across the contemporary operating environment during this week’s SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida.
-
SOF Week 2025: Kraken Technology group debuts K3 Scout USV in North America
High-performance maritime industry player Kraken Technology Group, based in the UK, has used the SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida this week to debut its K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the North American market.
-
Palladyne AI and Red Cat to demonstrate capabilities for autonomous drone swarms to the US military
Red Cat and Palladyne AI recently conducted a cross-platform collaborative flight involving three diverse heterogeneous drones.