Parrot unveils ANAFI USA

2nd July 2020 - 17:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Parrot Drones on 30 June announced the market launch of a new UAV designed for use by defence organisations as well as first responders and security agencies.

The ANAFI USA  includes a 32x zoom (an ‘industry first’, according to the company),  4K HDR video and thermal imaging capabilities.

The 32x zoom is designed around two 21-megapixel cameras, allowing operators to see details clearly from up to 5km away.

The zoom image is blended with images from a FLIR Boson camera on the ANAFI USA. Operators can detect hot spots with the thermal camera, while the visual camera allows them to view people and other important details from up to 2km away.

These features reflect from Parrot’s ongoing work to develop the Short-Range Reconnaissance UAV for the US Army.

