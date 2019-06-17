Paris Air Show: Falco Xplorer lights fire to unmanned MALE competition

The MALE unmanned market has a new addition and one that will potentially act as stiff competition to the General Atomics MQ-9B SkyGuardian.

Leonardo’s new Falco Xplorer RPAS, officially unveiled at Le Bourget, is twice the size of the most recent Falco platform Evo – with a mission profile of 24 hours endurance – comparable but shorter to the MQ-9B’s 40 hour capability.

Explorer’s airframe, payloads and missions systems are all made by Leonardo, with the aircraft fitted with a Rotex engine.

Certification is due to take place before the end of this year, according to Fabrizio Boggiani, SVP airborne