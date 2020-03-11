Orbital UAV becomes Insitu primary engine supplier
Orbital UAV has signed a MoU with Boeing subsidiary Insitu which identifies them as the primary supplier of two Insitu-designed engines.
The MoU builds on a previous Long Term Agreement (LTA) between the two companies, which was part of a multi-source award from October 2018.
Todd Alder, CEO and Managing Director of Orbital UAV said: ‘We have continued our accretive growth strategy within the UAV industry and our LTA with Insitu represents a key aspect of that growth.’
Orbital UAV will now act as a sole-source supplier for a second Insitu engine that is in the developmental phase and Insitu will rely on Orbital to fulfil all demand requirements.
