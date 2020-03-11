To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Orbital UAV becomes Insitu primary engine supplier

11th March 2020 - 10:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

Orbital UAV has signed a MoU with Boeing subsidiary Insitu which identifies them as the primary supplier of two Insitu-designed engines.

The MoU builds on a previous Long Term Agreement (LTA) between the two companies, which was part of a multi-source award from October 2018.

Todd Alder, CEO and Managing Director of Orbital UAV said: ‘We have continued our accretive growth strategy within the UAV industry and our LTA with Insitu represents a key aspect of that growth.’

Orbital UAV will now act as a sole-source supplier for a second Insitu engine that is in the developmental phase and Insitu will rely on Orbital to fulfil all demand requirements.

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us