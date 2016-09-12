Octopus ISR Systems introduces MTI

Octopus ISR Systems has unveiled a new Moving Target Indicator (MTI) capability for UAS platforms, the company announced on 8 September.

The MTI is able to be integrated with the company’s Epsilon micro gimbals, providing advanced moving target detection capabilities for multiple targets. The system’s onboard processor analyses incoming video in real time and relays full-frame-rate video to a ground control station, automatically alerting the operator to any moving target in the field of view.

The system allows the operator to focus on the most important mission tasks without the risk of potential targets going unnoticed, enabling larger areas to be covered with a higher probability of target detection.