Norway seeks bids for SkyRanger R70 support

Canada awaits armed UAVs by 2026
Will the battle to provide MALE UAVs for the Royal Canadian Air Force hinge on the terms of the NORAD agreement between Canada and the US?
The Norwegian Coast Guard is seeking industry responses to a tender for support of its fleet of six Teledyne FLIR SkyRanger R70 quadcopter UASs.
An eventual NOK7.5 million ($880,000) contract will last for three years from 31 December 2021 with the option to renew in an ongoing service contract, the Coast Guard announced in a 10 November post on the official EU tenders database.
It stated: ‘The procurement will ensure that the RPAS systems remain operational, and that there is follow-up and implementation of important updates and information from the manufacturer… The contract will also cover necessary and natural upgrades in the lifetime of the systems.’
Interested parties have until 8 December 2021 to submit a bid.
SkyRanger R70 was originally developed by Aeryon before its acquisition by FLIR Systems (now Teledyne FLIR) in January 2019.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that a mock-up platform was displayed at DSEI 2021 with a StormCaster-L payload.
Aerovironment has announced a first ever demonstration of switchblade 300 loitering munitions from Jump 20 fixed wing UAVs.
US company to support imagery analysis and exploitation, aircrew training, mission results validation and target verification.
Patria engages with Finnish-German research project on cooperation between crewed aircraft and UAVs.
Northrop Grumman benefits from a burst of RQ-4B and MQ-4C contract activity.
Orbital UAV expects to play a part in a USN unmanned cargo transportation programme.