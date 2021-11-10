Norway seeks bids for SkyRanger R70 support

SkyRanger R70 quadcopter UAV. (Photo: Teledyne FLIR)

Norwegian Coast Guard intends to issue a three-year contract for support of its six SkyRanger R70 UASs.

The Norwegian Coast Guard is seeking industry responses to a tender for support of its fleet of six Teledyne FLIR SkyRanger R70 quadcopter UASs.

An eventual NOK7.5 million ($880,000) contract will last for three years from 31 December 2021 with the option to renew in an ongoing service contract, the Coast Guard announced in a 10 November post on the official EU tenders database.

It stated: ‘The procurement will ensure that the RPAS systems remain operational, and that there is follow-up and implementation of important updates and information from the manufacturer… The contract will also cover necessary and natural upgrades in the lifetime of the systems.’

Interested parties have until 8 December 2021 to submit a bid.

SkyRanger R70 was originally developed by Aeryon before its acquisition by FLIR Systems (now Teledyne FLIR) in January 2019.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that a mock-up platform was displayed at DSEI 2021 with a StormCaster-L payload.