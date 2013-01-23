Northrop Grumman to continue Hunter UAV support

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced that Northrop Grumman Technical Services will continue to provide logistics and engineering support for the US Army’s Hunter UAV fleet. The US Army Contracting Command issued the $37,275,169 cost-plus-fixed-fee award as a modification to an existing contract.

The MQ-5B Hunter provides the US Army with state-of-the-art intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and communications relay. The MQ-5B conducts battlefield surveillance using its multi-mission optronic payload, gathering RSTA and battle damage information in real time, and relaying it via video link to commanders and soldiers on the ground. The payload also broadcasts its sensor data to ground control and mission monitoring stations, providing commanders with enhanced situation awareness and the ability to proactively plan and execute decisive combat operations.



Work under this contract will be performed in Sierra Vista and Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of14 January 2014.