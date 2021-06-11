Northrop Grumman carries on with BAMS-D support

NAO report exposes Protector cost increases and delays
Financial issues surrounding the UK's Protector UAV procurement have come to light from a National Audit Office report.
Northrop Grumman is to continue operator, maintenance, logistics and sustainment engineering support for RQ-4A Global Hawk Broad Area Maritime Surveillance - Demonstrator (BAMS-D) aircraft operated by the USN.
This is despite a DoD proposal to withdraw BAMS-D in 2022.
Under a $53.77 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command, Northrop Grumman will provide training, supply chain and spares management until April 2022 for the BAMS-D to undertake ISR missions for the USN.
The USN FY2022 budget request, unveiled in late May, confirmed the RQ-4A BAMS-D aircraft would be withdrawn sooner than originally planned.
'The divestment strategy from the FY2021 budget originally scheduled BAMS-D to divest in FY2023. The current budget request accelerates this divestment by a year,' the DoD explained in a budget justification document.
The USN intends to remove resources from non-programme of record efforts and accelerate cost savings by moving divestment from FY2023 to FY2022.
'This decision allows for investment in higher priority capability and capacity. Replacement capabilities include P-8A Poseidon, MQ-4, and EP-3E operations extended by one year,' the DoD added.
Financial issues surrounding the UK's Protector UAV procurement have come to light from a National Audit Office report.
UVision to provide its Hero-120 aerial loitering munitions systems to the US Marine Corps.
Four Remus 300 UUVs will join a fleet of half a dozen Remus 100s used by the RNZN.
Insitu will provide aircraft and services to support the USN and FMS operators of the RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle.
BlueBird Aero Systems, partially owned by IAI, completes delivery of 100 VTOL UAVs to an undisclosed European customer.
Boeing and the US Navy have demonstrated the first successful test of unmanned air-to-air refuelling.