nEUROn UAV demos in France

The nEUROn unmanned combat air vehicle demonstrator successfully flew at an air demonstration organised by the French Air Force at Istres, France, Dassault Aviation announced on 4 June.

Dassault Aviation prepared the event, along with the air force and the French defence procurement agency (DGA). It marked the first time that a ground-controlled stealth aircraft was flown in public the company stated. It was conducted by the Dassault Aviation flight test centre and lasted around 15 minutes.

A Dassault Falcon 8X and Dassault Rafale joined the nEUROn after takeoff. The three flew at 350kmph in formation at an altitude of 150m above the Istres highway.

Eric Trappier, CEO, Dassault Aviation, said: 'This formation of three aircraft illustrates the technological expertise necessary for tomorrow’s aeronautical projects. It also contributes to the centennial celebrations of our Group, which has been designing, building and supporting civil and military aircraft since 1916.'

The nEUROn team is also believed to be the first non-US team to design and fly a stealthy unmanned combat air vehicle demonstrator and to submit it to a test programme that included tests of its radar and infrared operational detection systems and its high-speed weapons launch capability from an internal bay.